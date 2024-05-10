The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski expects the new parliament to be formed by May 28 and announces that VMRO-DPMNE and the “Your Macedonia” coalition have the opportunity to consolidate 61 MPs by that date. He reaffirmed that the Vredi coalition will be their main coalition partner. , who she assessed as a true representative of the Albanian community in the country, and added that everyone who respects the pre-election program of VMRO-DPMNE is welcome in the future government. She announced that demography and fertility will be a big challenge for the new government and said that they will the ministries are reformed and there will be a transfer of responsibilities from one ministry to another, as well as that there will no longer be ministers without portfolios.

Tomorrow, as he said, he will have a meeting with the coalition partners from “Your Macedonia” where he will hear their opinions and proposals for the future coalition government. He emphasized that he is the first one who wants to see the country in the EU, but added that he does not accepts ultimatums with which, as he said, the Macedonian people will pay for the mistakes of some unreasonable politicians.