After the decisions of the State Election Commission (SEC) on objections to the election results, some of the coalitions announced appeals to the Administrative Court. Of the 27 objections that were submitted by the parties and coalitions, the SEC accepted seven, six in the Fifth Constituency and one in the Sixth Constituency.

In Electoral Unit 5, objections were accepted for polling stations 1272 in Ohrid, 1194 and 1202 in Krushevo, 1844 in Struga, 1470 and 1470/1 in Dolneni, and in Electoral Unit 6 one objection was accepted for polling station 2101 in Želino.

Against the decision of the SEC, as they informed yesterday, a lawsuit can be filed with the Administrative Court within 24 hours of receiving the decision. The administrative court, on the other hand, is obliged to make a decision on the appeal within 48 hours after its receipt.The “European Front” coalition proposed by DUI announced yesterday that it will appeal to the Administrative Court the decisions made on the objections related to the Fifth and Sixth Constituencies