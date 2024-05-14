President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met today with Italian ambassador to Macedonia Andrea Silvestri, who congratulated her on her election.

During the meeting the two parties exchanged opinions on the course and the future steps regarding the European integrations of the country, and the President emphasized that she will work toward a broad consensus to align the Macedonian legislation with that of the European Union, to dully meet the reform processes, and to enlarge the credibility of the EU enlargement process. The President expressed gratitude for the role and support of the Italian Republic in supporting the entire region in the process of European integration and noted the positive attitude of Rome to overcome the disputes with the neighboring countries in the Union enlargement. Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova expressed hope that the Italian Republic will continue to give principled support to our country in a merit based process of meeting the European criteria, to facilitate the integration of the country in the European Union, which is in common interest of the wider region, the Office of the President said in its statement.