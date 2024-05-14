Professor Igor Janev, who has been studying Macedonia’s name dispute with Greece, believes that the Prespa Treaty can’t be modified or revised, but simply rescinded.

According to article 53 of the Vienna Convention, the treaty can be unilaterally rescinded. It was made in violation of the highest norms of international law. When a written act is in collision with ius cogens law, which is obviously the case here since the Prespa Treaty is an act of assimilation and denunciation of a nation, the act is null and void from the moment it was signed, the Belgrade based law professor says.