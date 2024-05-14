VMRO-DPMNE and the “Vredi” Coalition formed working groups to continue talks on a possible coalition in the future government, after they agreed on the general principles of cooperation over the weekend, sources from both parties confirmed for MIA.

As indicated by “Vredi” for MIA, the working groups of both parties will hold the first meeting tomorrow. Regarding the names of the representatives in the working groups, both parties say that they will announce them through a press release.

The cooperation, as informed by VMRO-DPMNE after the meeting that took place on Saturday at the headquarters of “Vredi”, will be based on three postulates – European integration, accelerated economic development, fight against crime and corruption and the rule of law.

It was concluded that both sides will form working groups, at which level the talks will continue until their finalization, VMRO-DPMNE announced at the time.

The meeting on Saturday was attended by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski with the party vice-presidents and the leaders of the parties in the “Vredi” Coalition – Arben Taravari, Izet Majiti, Biljal Kasami and Afrim Gashi.

From the “Vredi” coalition, after the meeting, they assessed that the negotiations are taking place in a positive and right direction.

According to the initial official results for the parliamentary elections announced by the SEC, the Your Macedonia Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE won the most parliamentary mandates, 58, followed by the European Front Coalition led by DUI with 19 parliamentary mandates, the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM, 18 , the Vredi Coalition, 13, and the ZNAM Movement for our Macedonia and the Left after six parliamentary mandates.