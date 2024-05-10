After the inauguration of Siljanovska Davkova on Sunday, according to the new parliamentary Rules of Procedure, the newly elected parliamentary composition should hold the constitutive session no later than May 28.

The term of office of the deputies begins to run from the constitutive session of the legislature. According to the provisions of the Constitution, the newly elected Assembly meets at a constitutive session no later than 20 days after the elections. The constitutive session will last a maximum of three days, and it should be convened by the current president of the Assembly, Jovan Mitreski. If he does not do so, on the 21st day after the elections, the session will be convened by the oldest MP and he will preside over the session until a new speaker is elected. The President of the new parliamentary composition is expected to be elected on June 1 at the latest. The President of the State, on the other hand, is obliged, within ten days of the constitution of the Assembly, to entrust the mandate for the composition of the Government to a candidate of the party, i.e. the parties that they have a majority in Parliament. The mandate holder, within 20 days from the day of entrusting the mandate, submits a program to the Parliament and proposes the composition of the Government. The government, on the proposal of the mandate holder and based on the program, elects the Assembly with a majority of votes from the total number of deputies.