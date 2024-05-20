Germany’s Alexander Zverev prepared for the French Open in perfect fashion by securing his second Rome Masters title with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Chilean Nicolas Jarry on Sunday.

The French Open, the prestigious clay court Grand Slam, begins in Paris next Sunday. Although Zverev has yet to win a singles major, he is the reigning Olympic champion and has reached three semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Zverev won his first Masters title in Rome in 2017 and appears to be back in top form after recovering from a serious ankle injury in 2022.

“Winning my first Masters here in Rome and then my first after my injury also in Rome makes this place very special to me,” said Zverev, who will rise to fourth in the world rankings after clinching his sixth Masters title overall.

“This has been a very, very special week.”

The third seed extended his head-to-head record over Jarry to 5-2, as the 21st seed, playing in his first Masters final, was outclassed.

The 27-year-old Zverev could have been more efficient, sealing the first set after converting one of three break points. He was dominant with his first serve and strong when returning on the clay of the Italian capital.

Jarry saved two match points on his own serve at 5-4 in the second set before holding, but Zverev would not be denied and soon secured the win.

Zverev praised the runner-up.

“He is playing at an incredible level, and you can see it by the players he has beaten this week,” the German said. “I told him if he continues to play like that, he will have many chances at this level. Today, I am extremely happy to be the winner.”

This victory marked Zverev’s 22nd ATP title. With French Open icon Rafa Nadal likely in his final, injury-impacted season, and Novak Djokovic appearing vulnerable, a first major crown in Paris could be within reach for the Hamburg-born star.