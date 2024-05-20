Iranian media declared President Ebrahim Raisi dead on Monday after his helicopter crashed in a mountainous northwestern region, but there has not yet been any official confirmation. The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, had an accident while serving and performing his duty for the people of Iran and was martyred,“ Iran’s Mehr agency said as other media outlets also reported the news
Iran media declares president raisi dead no official confirmation
World News
