Iranian authorities are using drones and search parties in an attempt to locate the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The helicopter force-landed or crashed on its way back from Azerbaijan on the border between the two countries. There are reports that the people on board are likely dead, but there is still no confirmation.

The incident comes at a time when Iran is de-facto in a state of war with Israel as the two countries exchanged missiles and armed drones.