Iran fired several hundred projectiles, mainly slow moving drones, toward Israel, in reaction after Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing a highly ranked officer.

Most of the projectiles were shot down outside of the borders of Israel. According to reports, some landed near an Israeli airbase, with one girl reportedly injured. The weapons were also fired from Iranian friendly territories in Yemen and Iraq.

Iran then quickly declared the retaliation over. The Israeli Government, on the other hand, declared that it successfully defended itself from this attack, but is unlikely to leave things at that.