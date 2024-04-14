Israel is still weighing its response after yesterday’s shocking attack from Iran, which launched hundreds of missiles and drones.

Only one person was injured in the attack, a child in southern Israel, as most of the munitions were intercepted. The Israeli Government informed the public that it it estimating the situation and still hasn’t decided on the appropriate response.

Iran carried out the attack in retaliation after Israel bombed the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing a high level Iranian officer and a half dozen staff members.