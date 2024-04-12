US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reached out to his counterparts in China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia amid concerns about a potential Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel, according to the US State Department.

“Secretary Blinken has been actively engaged in diplomacy over the past 24 hours, holding a series of calls to foreign counterparts to emphasize that escalation is not in anyone’s interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate,” stated US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in Washington.

Miller noted that Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

“We have also been in contact with our European allies and partners in recent days and have urged them to convey a clear message to Iran that escalation is not in Iran’s interest, nor in the interest of the region or the world,” Miller added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed revenge for an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month, attributed to Israel.

The airstrike resulted in the deaths of two brigadier generals and five other members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.

Khamenei described the airstrike as akin to an attack on Iranian territory during a prayer ceremony marking the end of Ramadan. He stated that Israel had made a mistake and would face consequences.

Khamenei holds significant influence as the most powerful figure in the Islamic Republic, with the final say in all strategic matters and command over Iran’s armed forces.