VMRO-DPMNE and the Worth It coalition’s working groups, tasked with discussing the creation of the new government, concluded their first meeting Thursday at VMRO-DPMNE’s headquarters. Participants unofficially assessed the meeting positively, with the parties expected to issue a press release regarding the conclusions.

Before the meeting, Azir Aliu, a member of Arben Taravari’s wing of the Alliance for Albanians, stated that the focus would be on the methodology and dynamics of the working groups. Aliu mentioned that more concrete discussions, including personnel decisions, are likely to occur at the next meeting. He also dismissed media speculation that the Worth It coalition could increase its number of seats in Parliament.

Reports from VMRO-DPMNE indicate that their working group includes the party’s vice presidents: Vlado Misajlovski, Aleksandar Nikolovski, Timcho Mucunski, and Gordana Dimitrovska-Kochovska.

On May 14, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, along with the party’s vice presidents, met with the leaders of the Worth It coalition—Izet Mexhiti, Afrim Gashi, Bilall Kasami, and Arben Taravari—to officially launch negotiations for forming a government coalition.

According to preliminary results released by the SEC, VMRO-DPMNE’s Your Macedonia coalition won 58 seats in the parliamentary elections, DUI’s European Front coalition won 19 seats, SDSM’s Coalition for European Future won 18, the Worth It coalition won 13, and ZNAM and Levica won 6 seats each.