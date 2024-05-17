President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova met Thursday with the heads and representatives of the religious communities recognized in the Constitution. Attendees included the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric, HH Stefan; the head of the Islamic Religious Community, Reis Shaqir Fetahu; the head of the Catholic Church, Skopje Bishop and Strumica-Skopje Eparchy, Kiro Stojanov; the superintendent of the Evangelical Methodist Church, Marjan Dimov; the president of the Jewish Community, Pepo Levi; and the director of the Commission for Relations with Religious Communities and Groups, Darijan Sotirovski, according to a press release from the President’s cabinet.

During the meeting, President Siljanovska Davkova expressed her gratitude for the congratulations she received upon taking office. She reiterated her readiness to cooperate with all religious communities and groups in the country, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding and respect.

The President highlighted the significant role of religious communities in fostering coexistence, which she views as essential for the prosperity and advancement of the state. She expressed confidence that religious communities will continue to actively contribute to the preservation and ongoing development of positive interfaith relations.

Siljanovska Davkova also praised the efforts of the Commission for Relations with Religious Communities and Religious Groups. She acknowledged its role in fostering trust and collaboration among these entities, safeguarding the secular character of the state, and promoting religious freedoms and citizens’ rights.