In the Administrative Court, seven public sessions are scheduled for today, at which the lawsuits filed by the “European Front” coalition led by DUI against the decisions of the State Election Commission for the parliamentary elections held on May 8 should be reviewed.

The first session is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., and the last at 10:30 p.m. The sessions, as stated on the official website, should be held with a time interval of two hours.

The “European Front” coalition, in the past days at press conferences, accused of electoral engineering, that is, that an attempt is being made through the SEC to deprive them of one to two parliamentary mandates. According to the initial official results for the parliamentary elections announced by the SEC, the Your Macedonia Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE has won 58 parliamentary mandates, followed by the European Front Coalition led by DUI with 19 parliamentary mandates, the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM – 18, The VLEN coalition – 13, and the ZNAM Movement for our Macedonia and the Left after six parliamentary mandates