President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova attended the grand performance of Wagner’s Valkyrie in Macedonian Opera and Ballet, performed by the Sofia Opera and Ballet. This was her first public event following her inauguration on May 12th, and it is clear that the choice to attend the performance by a Bulgarian troupe was done in order to send a positive cultural diplomacy signal to Bulgaria.

Bulgarian officials joined the Greek officials in reacting to President Siljanovska’s inauguration, where she refused to use the imposed name “North Macedonia” and said that she is taking an oath as President of Macedonia.

Yes, this is one such step, I believe that cultural diplomacy is stronger than traditional diplomacy. And I came to enjoy the performance, I know academic Plamen Kartalov and I find him exceptional. I think he will light the cultural flame here, said President Siljanovska before the performance.

Her office also announced that her first official visit will be to Rome, for the honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, on May 24th. In the past Macedonia would often honor the Apostles to the Slavs together with Bulgaria – depending on the level of bilateral relations between the two countries. President Siljanovska will have an audience with Pope Francis and will lead a delegation including Government and religious leaders. An attempt will be made to at least schedule a meeting with Bulgarian hardline President Rumen Radev, who will lead the Bulgarian delegation.