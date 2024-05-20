Next week, the negotiations for the formation of a government composed of VMRO-DPMNE and the Vredi coalition will continue. Working groups have to agree on the ministerial positions and the leader of Vlen Arben Taravari expects to have a new government in mid-June.

But before that happens, there will be a re-voting on Wednesday at six polling stations in the 5th electoral unit and one in the sixth, which can make additional changes in the number of the future parliamentary composition.