Next week, the negotiations for the formation of a government composed of VMRO-DPMNE and the Vredi coalition will continue. Working groups have to agree on the ministerial positions and the leader of Vlen Arben Taravari expects to have a new government in mid-June.
But before that happens, there will be a re-voting on Wednesday at six polling stations in the 5th electoral unit and one in the sixth, which can make additional changes in the number of the future parliamentary composition.
This week, the re-voting and continuation of the talks between VMRO-DPMNE and Vredi on the formation of a government
