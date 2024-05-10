Friendly congratulations on the election of the president of prof. Dr. Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova was referred by the President of the Republic of Hungary, Tamas Suljok.

The congratulation of the Hungarian president reads:

Congratulations to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on being elected as the new president of Macedonia. I look forward to working together and strengthening our bilateral relations.”

Professor Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova expressed gratitude for the congratulation, stressing the importance of European integration. Her response, in Hungarian and English, states the following:

Dear President Suljok, Thank you for your congratulations. Let’s continue our cooperation in the direction of strengthening and deepening our excellent Macedonian-Hungarian relations and work together to complete the project.