The famous Macedonian cardiologist and alpinist, Dr. Sashko Kedev, climbed Lotse (8,516 meters), the fourth highest peak in the world. With this feat, he has so far conquered ten of the 14 highest peaks in the world, above 8,000 meters. Just ten days ago, Dr. Kedev also climbed the 8,463-meter high Makalu. Dr. Kedev’s next target is Kenechunga Peak, 8,586 meters high.