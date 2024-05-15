The famous Macedonian cardiologist and alpinist, Dr. Sashko Kedev, climbed Lotse (8,516 meters), the fourth highest peak in the world. With this feat, he has so far conquered ten of the 14 highest peaks in the world, above 8,000 meters. Just ten days ago, Dr. Kedev also climbed the 8,463-meter high Makalu. Dr. Kedev’s next target is Kenechunga Peak, 8,586 meters high.
Macedonia
He opposed sending Western weapons to Ukraine: Slovak Prime Minister shot in the chest and abdomen
The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was shot today in Handlova, where the government session was held. According to the initial information, after the session, Fico came out in front of the House of Culture where he greeted the people and at that moment shots were heard, the Guardian reports....
Comments are closed for this post.