Juventus ended their three-year wait for a trophy as Dusan Vlahovic’s early goal secured a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico.

Vlahovic showed composure when he was slipped through by Andrea Cambiaso, holding off the challenge of Isak Hien before slotting past Marco Carnesecchi in the fourth minute.

The Bianconeri absorbed pressure from Atalanta throughout the match. Vlahovic thought he had sealed the victory with a header, but it was disallowed for offside in a frenetic final quarter of an hour.

Massimiliano Allegri was sent off deep into added time after angrily removing his jacket and confronting the fourth official. However, this did not derail Juventus as they claimed a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia win.

This final was a rematch of the 2021 showpiece, also won by Juventus. They took an early lead and could have been 2-0 up within 10 minutes, but Hans Nicolussi Caviglia headed over from close range.

Atalanta gradually grew into the match, often penning Juventus deep in their half, but they struggled to create substantial chances. Caviglia and Cambiaso missed long-range efforts for Juventus.

Ademola Lookman threatened after halftime, but his effort went wide. Juventus were frustrated when their penalty appeals were dismissed following Hien’s shoulder barge on Vlahovic in the area.

Vlahovic had another effort saved by Carnesecchi before scoring again, only for it to be ruled out by VAR due to a marginal offside in the build-up.

Both sides hit the woodwork—Lookman struck the post for Atalanta, while Juventus’ Fabio Miretti hit the crossbar—before Allegri’s dismissal on the touchline.

Ederson had a late chance for Atalanta, but Mattia Perin made a crucial save for Juventus, consigning Atalanta to their third cup final defeat in the last six years.