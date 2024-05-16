Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen testified Thursday that he lied before Congress and in other official proceedings, as cross-examination continued for a second day in the former president’s hush money and records falsification trial. Cohen’s testimony is key to the prosecution’s case, tying Trump to reimbursements for the hush money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, and prosecutors have said Cohen will be their last witness. Trump’s defense team is grilling him aggressively, trying to undermine both his prior testimony and his credibility.