The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the circuit where most Formula 1 Grands Prix have been held. Only in 1980 was there no Formula 1 race at the legendary ‘Temple of Speed’. That year, Imola hosted the Italian Grand Prix, after which that race was transformed into the San Marino Grand Prix the following year.

This continued until 2006, after which the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari was absent for 14 years. In 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, this changed. Since then, the race has officially returned as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The last time a race took place at the Imola circuit was two years ago, as last year the race was cancelled due to flooding in the area.