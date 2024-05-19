Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari, who is one of the leading figures in the VLEN coalition, corrected his previous statement about the share of responsibility that VLEN expects to have in their coming coalition with VMRO-DPMNE.
Taravari initially told a Kosovan TV station that VLEN will have the position of Speaker of Parliament and six seats in the Government. But, in a subsequent statement for Telma TV, Taravari said that there is no definitive deal yet and it is too early to discuss who will be in charge of what in the next Government.
VLEN and VMRO-DPMNE teams are working very hard. I believe that our joint Government program is nearly finished. We began talks about personnel decisions, but there is still no deal yet. All the news that are coming out on this are misinformation until a definitive agreement is made. Of course, it is one of our requests that we hold the position of Parliament Speaker, but there is no agreement yet, Taravari told Telma TV.
Comments are closed for this post.