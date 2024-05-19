Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari, who is one of the leading figures in the VLEN coalition, corrected his previous statement about the share of responsibility that VLEN expects to have in their coming coalition with VMRO-DPMNE.

Taravari initially told a Kosovan TV station that VLEN will have the position of Speaker of Parliament and six seats in the Government. But, in a subsequent statement for Telma TV, Taravari said that there is no definitive deal yet and it is too early to discuss who will be in charge of what in the next Government.