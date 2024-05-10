Another resignation took place: Lukarevska is leaving the vice-presidential position in SDSM

10.05.2024 / 11:42

After several members and party officials in SDSM submitted their resignations, the vice president of SDSM, Sanja Lukarevska, also resigned late last night.

After the heavy defeat in the double elections, part of the leadership of the SDSM resigned. The first were the vice-presidents Fatmir Bitici and Pero Kostadinov, the next was Jovanka Trenchevska, who left the SDSM Women’s Forum, and towards the end of the day, Sanja Lukarevska announced herself on Facebook.

-Dear citizens, my respected social democrats,

The election results test our sincerity as politicians and the sincerity of our words that we have understood your message.

SDSM has always been dignified because of the maturity of its leadership to face defeat and responsibility. I don’t want to be an exception. Thank you for the trust shown to be the deputy president of SDSM. And I performed that duty with respect, conscientiously, responsibly and honestly. Of course, with the support of fellow party members and the irreplaceable support of my parents. Thank you is the least I can say to them.

I am proud that May 8 was a holiday for democracy. That was also the essence of SDSM’s struggle for liberation from the “captured” state. At the same time, I thank all citizens for every vote for SDSM, especially in the third constituency. The message from those who did not come out to vote, as well as those who voted against, is worthy of attention.

It is time for our intra-party meeting with the truth. At the accountable Congress of the SDSM, an open, honest and self-critical analysis of our wrong steps, of bad personnel decisions, as well as of our silence about the successful policies that we implemented in extremely difficult conditions caused by the world crises, is inevitable.

We also took on the burden of difficult political decisions. But it is SDSM for whom the state, its stability and future were always first and foremost. It was so. It must remain so.

Macedonia needs SDSM. The sooner we consolidate the party together, the sooner we will be able to say – we are here. I believe in SDSM, and even more in its strength to reform, unite and prepare.

Congratulations to the winner and to all 120 MPs.

In honestly facing the reasons for the electoral defeat is our first victory. That is the least we owe to fellow party members, sympathizers and supporters of SDSM, but also to democratic Macedonia, Lukarevska writes on Facebook.