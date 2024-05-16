Mickoski emphasized that the government led by VMRO-DPMNE does not intend to appoint and propose its own people through changes in the law, nor does it intend to interfere in these two bodies. Mickoski emphasized that the goal is complete autonomy in the legal system.

But if we notice any influence from former political elites or other points of influence, there will be serious criminal liability. We have no intention of giving up even a millimeter, Mickoski said.

Regarding the economy, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE reiterated that the main priority will be strong development for the prosperity of the state and citizens.

The priority of the future government will be business and economic development. We do not have a different goal, because the support we received from the citizens does not oblige us, but also encourages us to put into practice everything we said in the campaign and years ago. During these three decades in Macedonia, people talked about “fairytale”, they talked about something that did not depend only on us. And very little was said about something that depends on us.

The goal of the future Government of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “Your Macedonia” will be to talk about things that depend on us. In other words, let’s bring the work of the future Government to every citizen’s home,” Mickoski stressed.

He pointed out that the future VMRO-DPMNE Government does not intend to talk about fairy tales, does not intend to talk about miracles.