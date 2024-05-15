Ljupco Palevski-Palco, the first defendant for the kidnapping and double murder of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska and Panche Zhezhovski from Veles, has been extradited to Macedonia.

Tonight he landed at Skopje airport and is expected to be transferred to “Shutka” prison.

He was arrested last year on December 6 in Balikesir, Turkey, in an attempt to escape.

Palevski will immediately be sentenced to 30 days of detention, which was previously imposed on him.

Palevski is the prime suspect in the group for having organized the kidnappings and for having personally killed Vanja Gjorchevska from Skopje on November 27 and Pance Zhezhovski from Veles on November 22 with a gun. Gjorchevska was killed and buried near Skopje, and Zhezhovski near Veles.