The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, today held a meeting with the presidents of the parties in the Coalition “Your Macedonia”.

It was concluded that the Coalition achieved a successful and historic result that also creates responsibility for the realization of expectations. President Mickoski received support from the presidents of the coalition parties for starting negotiations on the composition of the future government. According to the conclusion of the meeting, the talks should be conducted on the basis of postulates for accelerated economic development of Macedonia, a strong fight against crime and corruption and European integration based on principles and values, the party statement states.