The Technical Prime Minister, Taljat Xhaferi, believes that all the conditions for the election process have been met. To a journalist’s question from MIA, whether he voted today for both the president and the parliament, he answered in the affirmative. The Technical Prime Minister came to the polling station in his native village of Forino, accompanied by members from immediate family.
Talat Xhaferi: The election process is expected to end peacefully
Macedonia News
