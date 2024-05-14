The European Commissioner for Good Neighbor Policy and Enlargement, Oliver Varhei, said today that it is important to continue harmonizing the visa policy of Serbia with the visa policy of the European Union.

Varheji said this in Belgrade at the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic, the competent ministry said.Dacic underlined that Serbia is ready to raise its cooperation with European partners to a higher level, to work on the issue of illegal migration and to gradually harmonize its visa policy with the EU policy.

The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation in the area of negotiation chapter 24 – justice, freedom and security, especially in the fight against organized crime, terrorism and drug abuse, the statement added.