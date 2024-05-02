Serbia’s PM-designate, Miloš Vučević, stated at a government election-focused parliament session on Wednesday that the incoming administration would uphold the policies of the outgoing administration and President Aleksandar Vučić.

Vučević stated that North Macedonia would always be more than just a partner for Serbia.

There’s no one issue that separates Macedonians and Serbs. The resolution of the church dispute has eliminated the last barrier to fostering mutual trust and cooperative efforts that have not been seen since the dissolution of the former Yugoslavia, and the Open Balkan project has brought us even closer together,” Vučević said.

Additionally, Vučević declared that Serbia would actively support regional peace and stability.