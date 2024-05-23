After co-sponsoring the UN resolution on the Srebrenica genocide, Macedonia today joined 84 other countries in voting in favor of it.

The resolution was accepted in the UN General Assembly, with 19 countries opposed and 68 abstaining. Russia, China and Hungary were among the countries that voted against. Serbia reacted angrily when outgoing Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani decided to co-sponsor the resolution. Osmani made a pre-election political issue out of the decision, as he did not consult the Government or the President before his decision.

Proposed by German and Rwanda, the resolution designates July 11th as the international day of remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide. The guilt for the murder of estimated 8,000 Bosniaks is individualised and the resolution declares that blame should not be laid on any ethnic or religious group.