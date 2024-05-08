VMRO-DPMNE began releasing information from the party’s analytical center, that is receiving reports from election observers across the country.

With 7.4 percent of the vote counted, VMRO has won 11,197 votes, against just 2,881 for their chief rivals in SDSM. DUI got 4,347, the Albanian opposition bloc VLEN has 2,062 votes, and Levica and ZNAM are virtually tied with 865 and 778 votes.

These early results are skewed depending on the polling stations that were first processed, but are indicative of a major, landslide victory for VMRO-DPMNE that the party is expecting since the 2:1 victory over SDSM in the first round of the presidential elections.