Initial projections from VMRO-DPMNE show their presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova leading against incumbent Stevo Pendarovski with over 86,600 votes against 34,500 votes.

This is the result of the initial 8 percent of the polling stations of votes. This indicates a margin of victory of 2.5:1 surpassing the results of the first round, when it was about 2:1.