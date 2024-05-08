After VMRO-DPMNE, the State Electoral Commission also came out with the official first projection of the results, based on 742 out of 3.508 polling stations.

It shows VMRO presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova leading incumbent Stevo Pendarovski with 71,777 votes against 35,302, a 2:1 winning margin. This is similar to Siljanovska’s margin of victory in the first round of the presidential elections.

The projections are coming from the VMRO analytical center and of course, the State Electoral Commission. Usually SDSM would also provide real-time election night results, compiled by their own analytical center and counting polling stations favorable to SDSM first, but given their exceptional defeat in the first round of the presidential elections, it’s likely they will not release projections during the evening.