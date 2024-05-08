SDSM spokeswoman Bogdanka Kuzeska tried to put on a brave face in the first press conference of the party of the evening, as SDSM is projected to lose badly in the dual elections.

We had a successful electoral day, with fair elections, as becomes a NATO member state and a country that has begun its accession talks with the European Union. Only minor irregularities were reported. We are grateful to all the citizens who voted today, they showed democratic capacity and our institutions showed maturity. We are especially grateful to the citizens who voted for SDSM and our presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski. The will of the voters will determine the path of the country going forward, Kuzeska said.