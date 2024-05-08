The State Electoral Commission issued a new projection, after having processed almost 20 percent of the votes and 25 percent of all polling stations.

It shows VMRO-DPMNE leading SDSM in the general election with 58,252 votes against 19,488 for SDSM, a margin of victory that could put VMRO in a commanding majority in the next Parliament. In the Albanian camp, DUI leads the opposition bloc VLEN, but by a significantly lower margin than the one they enjoyed in the first round of the presidential elections. The ratio of votes now is 38,748 for DUI against 33,173 for VLEN.

The selection of polling stations processed by the SEC appears to skew heavily toward the Albanian majority districts.