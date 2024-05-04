SDMS devastated living standards and there is not a family that is not affected by the price increases, said in an Alfa TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska.

It doesn’t matter if salaries are going up if their purchasing power is decreasing. It’s comical when they talk about salary and pension increases, but don’t mention the price hikes. And they proved they have no plan in this regard, Dimitrieska said.

She announced that the next, VMRO-DPMNE led Government, will put in place a serious system to track abuses and corruption on the part of Government officials, and will investigate their properties.