VMRO-DPMNE released an updated projection, after computing 14 percent of all polling stations and 5 percent of all votes.

It shows VMRO leading SDSM with 36,000 against 11,300 votes. DUI has just under 12,000 votes and the VLEN coalition has 7,300 votes.

The projection would put VMRO over the 61 seats in Parliament it needs to form the Government outright – at 64 seats, while SDSM and DUI would have 17 and 18 seats, followed by VLEN with 13 and the Levica and ZNAM parties both sharing 4 seats.

The projection seems to over-represent the Albanian votes.