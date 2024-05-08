As evidence of the attempt by the DUI party to boycott the presidential elections, in one polling station in the village of Zajas, near Kicevo, there were 0 votes cast in the presidential elections.

DUI indicated it could try to boycott the election, and prevent VMRO-DPMNE candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova from being elected due to low turnout. In the end, the turnout was 5 percent above needed, and it’s likely that the boycott made Siljanovska’s job at beating incumbent Stevo Pendarovski even easier.

Zajas is the home village of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, and the boycott campaign was particularly strong there. In Kicevo, the turnout for the general elections was at 52.9 percent, but the presidential elections turnout was at just 29.34 percent.