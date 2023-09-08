Staff at the state-owned railway company met Thursday with the company’s management and agreed to resume rail freight transport on Thursday evening and passenger transport on Tuesday next week.

Staff representative Toni Dimovski told MIA that an agreement has been reached to suspend the boycott which began on August 25.

“The boycott has been suspended because a positive agreement was reached in negotiations with the management. The suspensions of our colleagues will be withdrawn and there won’t be any sanctions,” said Dimovski.

The railroad workers launched the boycott because their July wages weren’t paid in full.

Neither passenger nor freight trains were operational during the boycott.