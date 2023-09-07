A family of four in the country needed MKD 49,345 (EUR 801) to cover the minimal consumer basket in August, said the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) on Thursday.

SSM added that although the inflation has slowed down, the August consumer basket has increased by MKD 725 (EUR 12) compared to the previous month.

Citizens are the ones who suffer most from this increase. The largest rise is seen in the section of food and beverages (1.9 percent), said SSM.