Bayern Munich are sweating over the fitness of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane ahead of facing Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Musiala sat out the Germans’ win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday with a tendon injury, despite coach Thomas Tuchel declaring pre-game that he would be fit.

Sane is battling a groin issue but, like Musiala, was fit to train ahead of the clash in Bavaria.

With Konrad Laimer fit and the defensive duo of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano out, Tuchel has confirmed that a late call will be made on his wingers. He also claimed that Serge Gnabry would not only start after overcoming a thigh issue, but score too.

“I don’t know 100 per cent,” admitted Tuchel on Monday. “We have to wait to know the results of the latest tests.

“Laimer looks good, we’ll see what happens with the rest. We need patience. I think it’s too early for De Ligt and Upamecano. As for Jamal and Leroy, it will be a last minute decision.”On Gnabry, he stated: “Serge Gnabry is going to score. It’s going to happen. I don’t know where it’ll come from, but it’s going to happen.”

Madrid are without the suspended Dani Carvajal with Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba their only long-term injury concerns.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the return of Ferland Mendy after a muscle problem and the illness issues which kept Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes out of Friday’s win at Real Sociedad have subsided.

Predicted Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane