The press conference held by Valbon Limani of the “Worth It” coalition highlighted their concerns over alleged vote theft at a polling station in Lipkovo during the recent presidential elections. Limani emphasized that the Administrative Court had accepted their complaint regarding polling station 1112/1 in Lipkovo, where they alleged ballot stuffing by individuals associated with officials from the DUI party.

Limani stated that the Administrative Court’s decision, issued on Wednesday, validated their complaint, specifically accepting the complaint filed by presidential candidate Arben Taravari. As a result, the State Election Commission’s initial decision was being modified, and the results from polling station 1112/1 in Lipkovo were annulled.

Limani’s remarks underscored their belief that the court’s decision provided evidence of the DUI party’s involvement in what they termed “electoral engineering” during the April 24 presidential elections.