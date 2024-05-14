The statement from the State Department reflects a consistent stance on supporting Macedonia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions and upholding international agreements such as the Prespa Agreement, which resolved the long-standing name dispute between Macedonia and Greece. Despite any deviations in protocol, the commitment to Macedonia’s sovereignty and its path toward European Union and NATO membership remains unchanged. The emphasis on democratic institutions, rule of law reform, and regional cooperation underscores the broader objectives of fostering stability and prosperity in the region.
Macedonia
Misajlovski does not expect a new veto from Greece, VMRO-DPMNE officials will continue to verbally omit the adjective “northern”
According to the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, the new president of the state Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova did not violate the Constitution by not using the constitutional name of the state when taking the oath in the Parliament. Misajlovski adds that MPs, ministers from VMRO-DPMNE, mayors and the new...
Comments are closed for this post.