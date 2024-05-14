The statement from the State Department reflects a consistent stance on supporting Macedonia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions and upholding international agreements such as the Prespa Agreement, which resolved the long-standing name dispute between Macedonia and Greece. Despite any deviations in protocol, the commitment to Macedonia’s sovereignty and its path toward European Union and NATO membership remains unchanged. The emphasis on democratic institutions, rule of law reform, and regional cooperation underscores the broader objectives of fostering stability and prosperity in the region.