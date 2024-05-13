VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski announced that the party will try to form a Government that will, form the start, reorganize the ministries. This will likely require a 2/3 majority in Parliament, and VMRO and the Albanian VLEN coalition will get close – as they will have at least 71 seats.

We will try to do it. Of course, the Prime Minister designate Hristijan Mickoski will try to achieve everything in the legal framework, and to put together one of the better Governments we’ve had, Misajlovski said.

VMRO wants to create a new ministry for energy and mining, a ministry for sports, to enhance the current Labour and Welfare Ministry to handle demographics and youth policies, while the labour element of the department is placed under the Economy Ministry. The Information Technology and Public Administration Ministry would again focus on the IT part of its task. The Culture Ministry would also receive an important tourism segment.