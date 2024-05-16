VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the next Government will renegotiate the large Bechtel highway deal worth billions, signed by the previous DUI led Government.

There are two options for the Bechtel – Enka deal. One is that we rescind the deal and we then go to trial and pay hundreds of millions of euros in damages while being left without a highway, and the other is to optimize the contract. We’ve already had initial talks in this direction, and they would lead to the speeding up and accomplishing of the project. We lean more toward the pragmatic approach. The citizens will have their highway. Unfortunately, such as it is now, the contract inapplicable because of major legal flaws, issues with land expropriation and technical problems. My message is that, as a future Government, we want to build, and not tear down, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also discussed other financial issues. He confirmed that the Government will sign a bilateral loan deal with a European country to the tune of a billion EUR, that would be used to refinance “the bad contracts the current Government has signed”. He also confirmed the initial announcement of a major renewable energy contract with a private foreign investor who would bring in 400 to 500 million EUR and would operate under market principles.