Intensive and thorough action is needed in the coming period. Progress is slow and insufficient to achieve our goals and strong and decisive actions are necessary, said Nikica Mojsovska Blazhevski, executive director of Macedonia 2025, at the opening of the 13th “Macedonia 2025” Summit.

In most international rankings and reports, he pointed out, the country lags behind the countries in the region and behind aspirational peers. The challenges for Macedonia, in addition to the low level of economic development, are the major geopolitical changes that affect small economies, as well as the major brain drain. He announced that “Macedonia 2025 will activate its entire network and resources to support these principles that are fundamental to accelerated growth.

During the Summit, 12 panels will be held with over 50 speakers who will speak in front of 500 guests.

The idea of the founders of “Macedonia 2025” is to support the development of Macedonia so that by 2025 the country would become a developed country, a member of the Euro-Atlantic integrations, that is, of NATO and the EU.

Last year, the organization “Macedonia 2025” conducted 40 programs in which over 1500 people, high school students, students, managers, companies were involved. Since the foundation of the organization, programs to support economic development worth four million dollars have been implemented.