Fuels are cheaper since midnight

The Regulatory Commission for Energy made a decision with which fuels become cheaper from midnight.

According to the decision, gasoline will become cheaper by 1.5 denars, while the price of diesel and extra light household oil will be reduced by half a denar.

From May 14, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 95 84.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 86.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 74.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 73.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 44,007 (denars/kilogram)