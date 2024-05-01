Every nation’s most valuable resource is its human potential. On International Workers’ Day, May 1, President Stevo Pendarovski says, “The fact that many developed democracies are facing a lack of workforce is an alarm for all that we should seriously commit ourselves to the protection and promotion of workers’ rights.”

According to President Pendarovski, productive, driven workers who are happy with their jobs advance and prosper the nation.

He continues, “In order to achieve this, each employee should receive fair treatment from their employer, feel safe, secure, and protected at work, have respectable working conditions, and receive the necessary validation.”

“It is our responsibility to keep up the support given to the trade unions in their endeavors to improve working conditions and standards, ensuring that workers have fair and equal opportunities for professional development,” says Pendarovski.