“I regret that the leadership of DUI is still living in some past times in Macedonia. Macedonia is a state of all its citizens, it is neither a federation nor a bi, three, four national state. According to the Constitution, Macedonia is a state of all citizens, according to democracy the one who has 61 deputies forms the future government in Macedonia or forms the government.

I don’t know how they calculated that they are representatives of the majority non-Macedonian population in Macedonia. I think that we are all citizens of Macedonia, Macedonians, and I appreciate that politics should not be seen as a buffet, so DUI will now take a little from SDSM, a little from VMRO, a little from some other political party”, stated the president of VMRO -DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski answering a journalist’s question during today’s visit to the Chamber of Commerce of North-West Macedonia.

President Mickoski continued and added: